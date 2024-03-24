In a nail-biting match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, the home side delivered a win behind a strong batting performance. Captain Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 82 runs in 52 deliveries to put his side in a strong position. He hit three boundaries and six maximums in the inning and was judged man of the match for his splendid performance. There were one or two more candidates for the award as Lucknow Super Giants also responded well. Even though they lost some early wickets skipper KL Rahul (58 runs) and vice-captain Nicolas Pooran (64* runs) looked to win the match for the team from UP. KL Rahul Scores 34th IPL Half-Century, Achieves Feat During RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match.

Sanju Samson Wins Man of the Match Award

.@rajasthanroyals start on the right note ✅ Record a convincing win and earn the important 2️⃣ points courtesy Captain Sanju Samson Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/MBxM7IvOM8#TATAIPL | #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/jLkRYD0j7D — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 24, 2024

