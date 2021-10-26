Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's beautiful daughter Sara is a celebrity in her own right. The recently turned 24-year-old who has gained 1.4 million followers on Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform, Instagram, is admired for her classy fashion sense and travel posts. Sara recently shared an Insta reel giving her fans a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle. She is dining at a posh lounge that also provides a picturesque city view. We also loved Sara's choice of audio, "Prateek Kuhad - Kasoor Acoustic Live," in the reel. So soothing.

Here's New Instagram Reel Posted by Sara Tendulkar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

Another Pic of Sara Enjoying London Weather

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)