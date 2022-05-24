Shafali Verma was at her destructive best as he scored a stylish fifty during velocity's clash against Supernovas on Tuesday, May 24. The right-hander hit nine fours and one six to score her half-century.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)