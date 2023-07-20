The promo for ICC World Cup 2023 has been released and fans are surely going to love it! The video of 2 minutes and 13 seconds underlines the theme 'All it takes just one day' with a stunning montage of memorable visuals from past World Cup tournaments with Shah Rukh Khan's voice used in narration. The Bollywood star appears at the end of the video with the coveted Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy as he says, 'For everything ever dreamt for, pushed for, lived for, it takes, one day." The ICC World Cup 2023 gets underway in India on October 5 with the final on November 19. ICC Teases Picture of Shah Rukh Khan Next to Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy, Fans React.

Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Promo Here

History will be written and dreams will be realised at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🏆 All it takes is just one day ✨ pic.twitter.com/G5J0Fyzw0Z — ICC (@ICC) July 20, 2023

