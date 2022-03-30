Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar paid a touching tribute to Shane Warne during the latter's memorial service in Melbourne on Wednesday, March 30. In a video message, Tendulkar shared how Warne used to be competitive and yet appreciate his oppositions' effort as he said, "Warney, my friend, I will miss you. You will continue to live in my heart."

Watch Video Here:

"Warney, my friend, I will miss you. You will continue to live in my heart." - Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/b5BYHOd8yL — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) March 30, 2022

