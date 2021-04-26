Shikhar Dhawan Asks Everyone to Take All Precautions

A humble request to everyone to please take all the precautions issued to help fight COVID19. Wear your mask, observe social distancing and sanitize often. Those eligible, please donate plasma as well. Let's win this battle. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 26, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)