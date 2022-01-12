Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal and other players were pictured in a flight as they started their journey to South Africa for the three-match ODI series, which starts on January 19. Apart from Dhawan and Chahal, other players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer and also Suryakumar Yadav feature in the picture.

See Picture:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)