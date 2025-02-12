India national cricket team opener Shubman Gill achieved a huge milestone in his international cricket. Gill became the first Indian batter to smash centuries in all three formats at the same venue - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter achieved this historic feat during the final ODI against the England national cricket team on Wednesday. Gill joined the elite list of batters to breach the three-figure mark in all three formats at a particular venue. Before Gill, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Babar Azam, and Quinton de Kock hammered centuries in all three formats at a particular venue. The milestone Gill also smashed 2500 runs in ODI cricket and completed his 5000 runs in international cricket. Gill played a wonderful knock of 112 runs, including 17 boundaries, during IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025. Shubman Gill Completes 5000 Runs in International Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd 2025.

Historic Milestone for Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill becomes the first Indian to score a hundred in all 3 formats on the same ground - Ahmedabad. He just loves batting here. pic.twitter.com/uXcLHQgZKo — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 12, 2025

Shubman Gill Loves Ahmedabad

Shubman Gill becomes the FIRST ever Indian to score a Test, ODI and T20I century at the same ground. Test - 128 v AUS @ Motera ODI - 103* v ENG @ Motera (so far) T20I - 126* v NZ @ Motera pic.twitter.com/2NIOXNCljy — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 12, 2025

