India national cricket team star opener Shubman Gill completed his 5000 runs in international cricket. The stylish batter achieved this feat during the third ODI against the England national cricket team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Gill achieved this illustrious milestone in his 130 innings in international cricket. Earlier in the match, Gill became the fastest player to score 2500 runs in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter also hammered his seventh ODI century in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill Hits His Seventh Century in One Day Internationals, Indian Opener Achieves Milestone During IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025.

5000 International Runs for Shubman Gill

