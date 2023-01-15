Shubman Gill continues to produce runs at the top of the order as he scored his sixth half-century in his ODI career, during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on Sunday, January 15. The right-hander hit eight fours in his knock which came off 52 deliveries. He along with Rohit Sharma gave India a good start after the Men in Blue chose to bat first.

Shubman Gill Scores Fifty:

