India batter Shubman Gill will walk the ramp at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 in October. This is set to happen as the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans is collaborating with the fashion brand. It's the first time any cricket team will collaborate with a fashion company. FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week will be held in Mumbai from October 12-16 2022.

