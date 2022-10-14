Sikkim will take on Tamil Nadu in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match on Friday, October 14. The match would begin at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and is slated to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium B in Lucknow. The live telecast and live streaming of some select games in the competition would be provided by Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can also follow live score updates on the BCCI's official website and also the BCCI Domestic Twitter handle.

Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming:

Catch the action on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. (2/2) — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 10, 2022

