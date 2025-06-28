India women's national cricket team stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana slammed her maiden century in women's T20I cricket. The stylish left-handed batter achieved this feat during the first T20I against the England women's national cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, June 28. Smriti Mandhana achieved the three-figure mark in just 51 deliveries. Earlier, Mandhana was named stand-in captain for the first T20I after Harmanpreet Kaur was ruled out due to injury. Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out Due to Injury, Smriti Mandhana Leading India Women’s Cricket Team During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20i 2025.

Maiden T20I Century for Smriti Mandhana in Women's Cricket

Maiden T20I Hundred for Smriti Mandhana! 💯 👌 What a knock from the captain & what a way to bring it up in style 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/iZwkYt7Crg#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/Gv2Yar5R4z — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 28, 2025

