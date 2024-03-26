Shubman Gill, who was recently appointed as the new captain of Gujarat Titans replacing Hardik Pandya, found himself in a spot of bother during the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match at M Chidamabaram Stadium at Chennai. During the toss, he won the coin flip in his favour, but while announcing his decision, he mistakenly said he will 'Bat First'. It was due to a confusion, and he immediately rectified himself and conveyed his decision to the match referee saying 'Sorry, Bowl First'. It seemed like Gill is still adapting to his new role as captain, which caused the confusion. MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Meet Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra During Practice Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Gets Confused During Toss

A fun moment at the Chepauk. Shubman Gill won the toss, but got confused and said we're batting first and later said 'sorry, bowl, bowl first'. 😄 pic.twitter.com/KsSNF66UKx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2024

