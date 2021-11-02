South Africa have won the toss and skipper Temba Bavuma has opted to bowl first. Shakib Al Hasan is unavailable for this clash after being ruled out and has been replaced by Shamim Hossain in the BAN side.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to field first in Abu Dhabi 🏏 #T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | https://t.co/NNloehrDIn pic.twitter.com/aWzeLSYhMC — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2021

