Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change, with Jason Holder brought in for his debut. Dusmantha Chameera makes way for Holder.

Toss Report:

See Playing XIs of both sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

