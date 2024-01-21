Sri Lanka U19 is set to open their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 campaign as they face Zimbabwe U19. The SL U19 vs ZIM U19 match will be played at the Diamond Oval in North Cape, South Africa and has a start time of 01:30 PM IST. The SL U19 vs ZIM U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels in India. Disney+ Hotstar will provide free live streaming online of the SL U19 vs ZIM U19 match on the mobile app. India Beat Bangladesh by 84 Runs in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024; Bowlers, Adarsh Singh and Uday Saharan Shine for Boys in Blue.

SL U19 vs ZIM U19 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Who’s ready for day three of the #U19WorldCup 🙋 How you can catch the action 📲 https://t.co/bByQ5YAUaf pic.twitter.com/KfWG3Nu6Z4 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)