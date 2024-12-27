Steve Smith continued to cement his legacy as one of the modern-day greats in Test cricket as he scored his 34th Test century during the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. The right-hander, who was batting overnight, got to the three-figure mark by hitting a four off Nitish Reddy off the last ball of the 100th over of Australia's first innings. This was Steve Smith's 11th Test century against India, the most by a batsman as he surpassed Joe Root, who has hit 10 Test hundreds against India. Steve Smith had struck a Test century in the Brisbane Test as well. Smith also has the most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 10. Steve Smith Shows ‘Thumbs Up’ to Jasprit Bumrah, Acknowledges Indian Pacer After Being Beaten By a Delivery During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Steve Smith Scores His 11th Test Century Against India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)