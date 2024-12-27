Steve Smith appreciated a good delivery from Jasprit Bumrah after he was beaten on the outside edge on Day 2 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 27. This happened in the 91st over of Australia's first innings when Smith was beaten by Jasprit Bumrah with the ball missing the outside edge of Steve Smith's bat not by much. As a show of acknowledgement for the brilliant ball, Steve Smith made a 'thumbs up' gesture to Jasprit Bumrah. Steve Smith had scored a century in the IND vs AUS Brisbane Test that had ended in a draw and also hit a half-century on Day 1 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test. Indian Cricket Team Players Wear Black Armbands on Day 2 of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 in Honour of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Who Passed Away At Age 92.

Steve Smith Shows 'Thumbs Up' Gesture to Jasprit Bumrah

The battle between Steve Smith and Jasprit Bumrah is delivering early 🎆#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/guoWglsJBT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

