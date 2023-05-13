Yuzvendra Chahal is a serious competitor and one of the best at the moment while he is on the field. But off it, he is a very fun-loving character who is often seen sharing laughs with his teammates. In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on social media, Chahal was seen sitting on top of Joe Root's luggage as the players were headed towards boarding a plane. Chahal sat on the suitcase which was carried by Root and he sang, "I'm coming home." They then had a laugh after almost colliding with others who were ahead of them. Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction to Suryakumar Yadav's Unique Cover Drive Over Third Man for Six During MI vs GT IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral!

Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Ride on Joe Root's Luggage

Suitcase wali taxi, Yuzi bhai sexy! 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/zJsVhHBBfV — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2023

