If Sachin Tendulkar, reckoned the 'God of Cricket', is surprised, then there must have been something astonishing and truly sensational. Such was the impact of Suryakumar Yadav's unconventional cover drive over third man for six. The right-hander, who is the world's highest-ranked T20I batter, tried what seemed to be a cover drive. But instead, he sliced the ball over third man for a six. After the ball cleared the fence, cameras pointed towards Sachin, who was seated in the Mumbai Indians' camp and he was left surprised with this shot. The Master Blaster was seen demonstrating with his hands how Suryakumar played the shot. 'Tula Maanla Bhau' Virat Kohli Praises Suryakumar Yadav After His Maiden IPL Century in Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans Match.

Sachin Tendulkar's Reaction to SKY's Six Goes Viral

How do you hit a cover drive but get it over third man for six? We watched SKY do it here and still can't understand. What about you? 😵‍💫#IPLonJioCinema #MIvGT pic.twitter.com/kg9QU7jxuW — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 12, 2023

