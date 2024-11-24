Rising cricketer Atharva Taide was acquired for INR 30 lakhs by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The 24-year-old youngster has played nine IPL matches till now. The left-handed batter has amassed 247 runs, including two half-centuries. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad Signed by Chennai Super Kings for INR 10 Crore, Waqar Salamkheil Goes Unsold.

