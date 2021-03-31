Suresh Raina Congratulates Rishabh Pant

Heartiest congratulations to @RishabhPant17 on being named the captain of @DelhiCapitals for this season. I am sure he will be a talismanic leader and will be donning this new cap with pride.🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 30, 2021

