Veteran batter Suryakumar Yadav achieved a significant milestone in his T20 career. The right-handed batter completed his 8000 runs in the shortest format. Suryakumar Yadav achieved this feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. During the match, Suryakumar played a blistering unbeaten knock of 27 runs off nine deliveries, including five boundaries, which helped Mumbai chase down a target of 117 runs in 12.5 overs. Earlier, debutant Ashwani Kumar took a four-wicket haul which rattling defending champions for 116 runs. Mumbai Indians Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Debutant Ashwani Kumar’s Four-Wicket Haul, Ryan Rickelton and Bowlers Help MI Register First Win Over Defending Champions.

Suryakumar Yadav Completes 8000 Runs in T20 Cricket

