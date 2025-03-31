Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai thrashed defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Debutant Ashwani Kumari showcased his class with the ball, whereas explosive batter Ryan Rickelton hammered a match-winning half-century to register a commanding win at home. For Kolkata, they need to get back to the drawing board and fix all their gap holes, whereas the five-time champions will be pleased with their efforts in all three departments. Ashwani Kumar Becomes First Indian Bowler to Scalp A Four-Wicket Haul on Indian Premier League Debut, Achieves Feat During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

The crushing victory over the defending champions has helped the Hardik Pandya-led MI to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) in the IPL 2025 standings. Kolkata's NRR have been dealt a major blow. Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya decided to bowl first, and the Mumbai bowlers didn't disappoint their captain's decision. Debutant Ashwani Kumar produced a sensational performance with the ball. The 23-year-old youngster became the first Indian pacer to scalp a four-wicket haul in his debut match. The left-arm seamer Ashwani dismissed captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) on his very first delivery of the match.

The 23-year-old then removed three ace batters, including Rinku Singh (17), Manish Pandey (19) and Andre Russell (5), which blew away the Kolkata batting attack. Deepak Chahar was the second-best bowler for Mumbai. The veteran speedster bagged two wickets. For Kolkata, Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 26 runs, whereas Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey and Ramandeep Singh (22) added crucial runs as Knight Riders were bundled out for 116 runs in 16.2 overs. Another 'Jitendra Bhatawadekar?' Fans Praise Scouting of Mumbai Indians With Funny Memes After Debutant Ashwani Kumar Scalps Four-Wicket Haul During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

While chasing, Mumbai Indians opener Ryan Rickelton played a match-winning knock of 62* runs off 41 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Veteran Rohit Sharma once again failed to score runs as he was dismissed for 13 runs. Will Jacks added 16 runs, whereas stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 27 off nine balls with the help of five boundaries. Kolkata bowlers looked clueless against the Mumbai batters as the five-time champions registered a thumping victory in their first home game of the IPL 2025 season.

