Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate T20I cricket as he adds another century and this time in the foreign conditions of South Africa in the 3rd T20I against them. Starting slow with India having lost some early wickets, Suryakumar played some exceptional shots and accessed different parts of the ground in his signature style and reached his century in just 56 deliveries. This is his 4th T20I century and with it he equals the record of Rohit Sharma of most T20I centuries for India. On Which Channel MPL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Maharashtra Premier League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

Suryakumar Yadav Equals Rohit Sharma’s Record of Most T20I Centuries for India

𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐘 There is no stopping @surya_14kumar! Mr. 360 brings up his 4th T20I century in just 55 balls with 7x4 and 8x6. The captain is leading from the front!🙌🏽👌🏽https://t.co/s4JlSnBAoY #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/t3BHlTiao4 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2023

