UP Warriorz all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has scored her third fifty in the Women's Premier League while playing against Gujarat Giants at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Chasing a target of 179, UP have got a good start, courtesy of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris. At the time of filing this report, UP were 116-3 in 13 overs. They still need 63 runs to win the match.

Tahlia McGrath Scores Third Women’s Premier League Fifty

Tahlia McGrrath brings up her FIFTY in a crucial chase 👏 She's kept the spirits high for @UPWarriorz along with @189Grace as the partnership for the fourth wicket looks threatening for #GG! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FcApQh0PlQ#TATAWPL | #GGvUPW pic.twitter.com/eYpj3c0mD9 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 20, 2023

