Tamil Nadu are set to take on Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022 match at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati. The Group H match will begin at 09:00 am IST. This fixture would not be available for live telecast. Fans can live stream the game on the Disney+Hotstar app with a paid subscription. Also, fans can check BCCI's website and domestic Twitter handle for live updates about the game.

Hi! You can stream Ranji Trophy 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar with a paid subscription. — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 16, 202230

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)