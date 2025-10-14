India's domestic red-ball competition Ranji Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from October 15, Wednesday. All teams have travelled to the venues where they will play their first match. Jharkhand has travelled to Tamil Nadu as they are set to clash with them in their Ranji Trophy elite opener. Amid this, star Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan and his Jharkhand teammates visited the Adiyogi statue in Coimbatore and seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Fans loved to see how rooted Kishan is made the pictures of him with his teammates at Adiyogi statue viral on social media. Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack: 50-Year-Old Individual Named Ahmer Khan Suffers Shocking Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket in Meerut.

Ishan Kishan Visits Adiyogi Statue in Coimbatore

Ishan Kishan with Jharkhand teammates at Adiyogi statue, Coimbatore 🕉🙏🏻#IshanKishan pic.twitter.com/GFZzKrcpFj — Ayush (@AyushCricket32) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)