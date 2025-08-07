Shubman Gill, who is the India national cricket team Test captain, has been named as the captain of the North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament. The North Zone squad will have several other Indian stars, including speedsters Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. It is to be noted that the North Zone selectors have named the replacements for Shubman Gill, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh in case they are called up for national duty for the Asia Cup 2025. Shubham Rohilla, Gurnoor Brar and Anuj Thakral have been named replacements for all three Indian stars. India’s Likely Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Other Players Who Can Be Part of Continental T20I Tournament in UAE.

North Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk).

Reserves: Shubham Arora (wk), Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, Divesh Sharma

Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025

Shubman Gill to lead North Zone in the Duleep Trophy starting August 28. Harshit Rana, Ayush Badoni and Yash Dhull are the three from Delhi to make the cut. pic.twitter.com/y193M5wUah — Vivek Krishnan (@vivek9301) August 7, 2025

