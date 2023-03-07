As the whole nation celebrates the auspicious occasion of Holi, India captain Rohit Sharma doesn't stay far away. The right-handed batter wishes everyone on the occasion on Twitter. In his tweet, the national team skipper says, "A day of colors, joy, food & fun with friends & family. May you all enjoy it to the fullest". He added a caution message to it as well saying, "Jam ke Holi khelo but thoda sambhaalke & stray animals ko bachaake" (Play Holi full fledged but with little caution and by avoiding stray animals). The caution message irked the fans as they took to twitter to share their thoughts. Some even went to the extent of calling it hypocrisy.

Rohit Sharma’s Tweet Wishing Happy Holi

A day of colors, joy, food & fun with friends & family. May you all enjoy it to the fullest 💙 Jam ke Holi khelo but thoda sambhaalke & stray animals ko bachaake 🤙 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 7, 2023

Fans Irked By Rohit Sharma's Tweet

Don't worry people, captaincy makes you do stupid things He will eventually come to his senses once he be kicked out of captaincy https://t.co/hbAyNWvXyw — Shalini Agrawal (@ShaliniCoco8462) March 7, 2023

Zero Accountability

Only if Rohit & co had the same enthusiasm when it comes to winning WCs and actually doing what he gets paid millions to do. How can a man who has zero accountability when it comes to his job demand accountability from larger society? Also you literally eat animals my guy, stfu. https://t.co/I3oqeUHmsm — Mr Melancholy (@chakravartiin) March 7, 2023

Hypocrisy

