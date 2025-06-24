India national cricket team batter Tilak Varma has hit a century on his County Championship debut, playing for Hampshire Cricket against Essex County Cricket Club. Tilak Varma struck the century in the fifth ball of the day's play at the County Cricket Ground in Chelmsford. The left-handed Indian batter has marked his sixth First-Class century, the first in County. He has three in the Ranji Trophy, one in the Duleep Trophy, and one for India A. Tilak Varma scored his hundred in 239 balls. 42-Year-Old James Anderson Scalps Maiden Wicket in County Championship 2025, Cleans Up Caleb Jewell During Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match (Watch Video).

Tilak Varma Strike Maiden Ton In County Championship

FIFTH BALL OF THE MORNING 🌄 A CENTURY ON DEBUT FOR TILAK VARMA 😍🇮🇳 HAM: 295-4 (91.5), trail by one run.@UtilitaEnergy 📺 Watch ESS v HAM 👉 https://t.co/amLdehIeoI pic.twitter.com/ipiyVMaSxW — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) June 24, 2025

