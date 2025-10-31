A splendid catch from Tilak Varma got the India national cricket team the wicket of the lethal Aussie opener Travis Head during 4.3 overs of Australia's chase in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025. Varun Chakaravarthy got the breakthrough. Travis Head had hit the ball straight. The ball had already gone the distance, but Tilak Varma, standing just before the ropes, grabbed the catch, maintained his balance, and, when he was getting outside the line, threw the ball in the air, came in again, and got the catch. Virat Kohli Catch Video: Watch Star Indian Cricketer's Sharp Grab to Dismiss Matthew Short During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Brilliant Boundary Effort Catch By Tilak Varma

What a brilliant catch on the boundary from Tilak Varma! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NdmTd6q2et — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

