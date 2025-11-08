A young talent and the future backbone of India's batting, Tilak Varma, celebrates his birthday today (November 8). Born in November 2002, Varma has risen the ranks and first gained fame in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before making a name with the India national cricket team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media and wished the young Indian batter a happy birthday. Varma starred for India in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan, playing a match-winning knock, making the batter a household name. The 23-year-old has so far played 4 ODIs and 36 T20Is, amassing 1064 across formats. Happy Birthday Brett Lee! Fans Wish Legendary Australia National Cricket Team Pacer As He Turns 49.

BCCI Wishes Tilak Varma

2025 Asia Cup winner 🏆 Here’s wishing #TeamIndia batter Tilak Varma a very Happy Birthday 🎂🥳@TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/2rd7Kropn4 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2025

