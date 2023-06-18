Dindigul Dragons have started their campaign with a comprehensive win against Ba11sy Tricky ad now would lock horns with Siechem Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The match will be played at NPR College Ground in Dindigul and it will start at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports 3 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans keen to watch live streaming of the match can do so on the FanCode app and website.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers TNPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

