Match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see two teams from the north lock horns and play out their rescheduled game on May 24, as Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and will be crucial for Punjab Kings, who are looking to top the league standings with GT and RCB slipping up. On the other hand, DC, who will play their final IPL 2025 match, will look to spoil PBKS's party and finish the competition on a high. RCB vs SRH Funny Memes Go Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Secure Clinical 42-Run Victory Over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Clash.

Today’s IPL 2025 Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latestly (@latestly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)