Royal Challengers Bengaluru stuttered against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 clash as they suffered a 42-run loss and slipped to number three in the IPL 2025 points table. With it, their chances of finishing it top two also took a massive hit. If Punjab Kings win their remaining matches, they will surely finish in the top two. RCB were chasing a big score of 232 and were in control for long before faultering in the final few overs. Fans were disappointed and shared memes on social media. Ishan Kishan Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Virat Kohli After Seeing RCB Batters

Virat Kohli after seeing RCB batters bottling Top 2 chances 😝 pic.twitter.com/1uJHjtS4uX — Cricketwood (@thecricketwood) May 23, 2025

RCB Back in Form

Never Thought I Will Pray For A CSK Win

Never thought I'll pray for a CSK win so bad. pic.twitter.com/Zc4VrqDMGU — A. 🇪🇸 (@rcb_itcell) May 23, 2025

RCB Fans This Sunday

RCB Fans this Sunday will be supporting CSK over GT. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D2fTW5MTDZ — Selfless⁴⁵ (@SelflessCricket) May 23, 2025

SRH Stepped Up

Even in their worst season SRH stepped up to stop RCB from touching the trophy 💀 pic.twitter.com/qAMQ126NJ9 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 23, 2025

RCB Chasing

RCB Chasing First 14 overs. Next 6 overs pic.twitter.com/4Pr8Oy2Mi0 — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)