England all-rounder Tom Curran was banned for four games in the BBL 2023-24 for intimidating umpire ahead of the game between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. As per Cricket Australia (CA), prior to the commencement of the match, Curran completed a practice run up in which he ran onto part of the pitch. Despite the Umpire stepping onto the middle to block him, he ran at him and the Umpire had to step away to avoid collision. In a video emerged that emerged on social media, the series of incidents were recorded where Curran intimidated the umpire and it went viral on social media. BBL 2023–24: Tom Curran Suspended for Four Big Bash League Matches Due to Altercation With Umpire; Sydney Sixers To File an Appeal.

Tom Curran Intimidates Umpire, Almost Collides With Him

The vision everyone's been waiting for. This is the series of events that's led to Tom Curran's four-game suspension... pic.twitter.com/CRcBujbIl0 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)