New Zealand secure a comprehensive victory against India in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Auckland. After posting a total of 306/7 in the designated 50 overs, India started well by picking up three wickets early in the innings. But then Kane Williamson and Tom Latham stitched a 221-run partnership to chase down the score clinically.

New Zealand Won 1st ODI against India

