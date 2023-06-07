One of the most in-form batters for Australia, Travis Head has shown why he has been a reliable mainstay in the Aussie middle order in the 2021-2023 cycle in Test cricket. After coming in at a tricky situation, Head counter-attacked the Indian bowlers, throwing them out of their regular lengths and found regular boundaries to work his way up to the first century of the Test match. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final.

Travis Head Scores Century in WTC Final

The first centurion in World Test Championship Final history 🥇 Take a bow, Travis Head 👏 Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/PFyd7UzcZX — ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023

