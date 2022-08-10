New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has stressed that his future at international cricket is doubtful after his retirement. The top left-arm speedster was released from the central contract of the Blackcaps. Boult admitted that it is highly unlikely that he would make a return to national squad despite his willingness to play due to unavailability of a contract.

Check the Tweet:

Trent Boult has spoken about his international prospects after being released from the @BLACKCAPS central contract 💬 More 👉 https://t.co/xJXNvfFYmN pic.twitter.com/D7gk6WfGCo — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2022

