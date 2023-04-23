Punjab Kings registered a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 after heroics from Arshdeep Singh in the final over. Arshdeep broke the middle stump twice to dismiss two Mumbai batters in consecutive deliveries. Following this, Punjab Kings shared a picture of one of the broken stumps on Twitter with the caption, "Hey @MumbaiPolice, we'd like to report a crime." While replying to this, Mumbai Police hilariously tweeted, "Like Addhar for Indian citizens, trophy is mandatory for IPL franchise to report a FIR." 'Breaking Stumps for Fun!' Twitterati React to Arshdeep Singh Shattering Middle-Stump Twice in Two Balls During Last Over of MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Mumbai Police Gives Hilarious Reply to Punjab Kings’ ‘Crime’ Tweet

Like Addhar for Indian citizens, trophy is mandatory for IPL franchise to report a FIR. https://t.co/Ra2WY4RywD — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolicee) April 22, 2023

