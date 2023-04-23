Arshdeep Singh was absolutely on fire as he smashed the middle-stump, not once but twice in two deliveries as he successfully defended 15 off the final over of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22. The left-arm pacer was phenomenal with his yorkers as he dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera off stump-shattering consecutive balls to turn the game in favour of Punjab Kings. After this feat, netizens were in awe of the young bowler. Take a look at some of the reactions that flew in for Arshdeep. Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran Star As Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by 13 Runs in High-Scoring IPL 2023 Thriller.

Watch Arshdeep Singh Break Middle-Stump Twice

'Breaking Stumps for Fun'

ARSHDEEP SINGH - BREAKING STUMPS FOR FUN 🔥pic.twitter.com/NNVlKWppaC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 22, 2023

Legend!

Cost of one LED stump is around 24 lakh rupees. Arshdeep Singh is legend. He broke two. #IPL2023 #MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/WqRzqRWDBf — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 22, 2023

'Picture Courtesy--Arshdeep Singh'

Picture Courtesy - Arshdeep Singh,he is breaking stumps for fun💥#MIvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/ikM22WWhHQ — Akash SFC™ (@Anjaan__Akash) April 22, 2023

'Single-handedly Won the Match'

'Mujhe Kyu Toda'

'Two In a Row'

