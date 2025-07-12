The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are facing each other in the ongoing third Test of the five-match series. The Third Test between India and England is being hosted at the iconic Lord's. Batting first, England posted 387 runs in 112.3 overs. Veteran Joe Root slammed his 37th century in the longest format. The right-handed batter was the top scorer of his side, making 104 runs off 199 deliveries. Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (51) and Brydon Carse (56) scored vital half-centuries as the Three Lions reached a good score. For India, speedster Jasprit Bumrah claimed his 15th five-wicket haul in Test Cricket. This is the first time Bumrah has picked up a five-wicket haul at the Home of Cricket. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets apiece. In response, the visitors made 145-3 in 43 overs at stumps on Day 2, with KL Rahul scoring an unbeaten fighting half-century. What Is Ball Change Controversy That Has Hit IND vs ENG Lord’s Test? How Did It Impact India? Know All About Row Around Dukes.

During Day 2 of the ongoing Lord's Test, a major controversy erupted when Team India players were unhappy with the frequent ball changes after the 80th over of England's first innings. The controversy started when Mohammed Siraj noticed that the second new ball, which was just 10 overs old, had gone out of shape. The umpires checked, and the ball was not passing through the ring. The umpires decided to change the ball, which made India skipper Shubman Gill unhappy, and Siraj also shared the same feeling. Since then, the Dukes ball has copped plenty of criticism from cricket pundits.

Shubman Gill Unhappy With Dukes' Ball Condition

Dukes Ball Have a Problem: Stuart Broad

Former England cricketer Stuart Broad has shared his thoughts on the Dukes Ball controversy, which erupted during Day two of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's. The great pacer has slammed the Dukes Ball manufacturers and said it has become an issue and is being changed during every innings. The England legend said the ball should last for 80 overs, not just 10. Angry Shubman Gill Argues With Umpire As Ball Change Controversy Mars IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Unacceptable!

The cricket ball should be like a fine wicket keeper. Barely noticed. We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it’s been 5 years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A… — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 11, 2025

I Don't Really Control That: Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has avoided responding to the ball change controversy that took place during the second day of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. During the press conference after stumps on Day 2, Bumrah stated that he doesn't want to lose match fees by saying any controversial statements. “And the ball changes, I don't really control that. Obviously, I don't want to lose out on money because I work very hard and bowl a lot of overs, so I don't want to say any controversial statements and get my match fees deducted. But we, we were bowling with the ball that we were given, and that's how it is that we can't change it, we can't fight it. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes you get a bad ball. That's how it is,” said Jasprit Bumrah in the press conference after stumps on Day 2.

Bumrah stated that in previous tours Dukes ball remained hard for a long time and was never changed and now there's a quite change in the ball. “More than the pitch, I feel the ball is a bit different because, on our previous tours here the ball was never changed it used to remain hard for a long time. Now, obviously, it's dry, it's summer — the wicket is also hard — so maybe that's why the ball is getting softer. But there's quite a bit of change in that. Like, I don’t even remember in the last couple of tours if we ever got the Dukes ball changed. So that’s a bit of a difference here. And this is a hard-ball game — when the ball is hard, there is some movement here, but as soon as it gets soft, it becomes a bit more beneficial for batting. So that seems to be the major difference between the last time and this time."

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Criticise Dukes Ball Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025

Ahead of the third Test, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant criticised the Dukes Ball that is being used in the ongoing five-match series in England. During a press conference on the eve of the Lord's Test, Rishabh Pant stated that the ball is losing its shape, and it has become a big problem. "Definitely. I feel it's a big problem because the ball is getting out of shape. But at the same time, it is not up to us because when you are leaving, you see the ball. You can see it is 'D' shaped. But the rules are like such. Utill and unless someone changes it. It is not up to the players."

Very Difficult for the Bowlers: India Test Captain Shubman Gill

After registering a historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston, India Test captain Shubman Gill said that the ball losing its shape is making it tough for bowlers to pick wickets. Gill added that the Dukes ball is getting soft very quickly, which is making it difficult to get a wicket. "It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don't know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, when there is nothing there," Shubman Gill had said after the Edgbaston Test.

