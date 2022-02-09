The U19 World Cup winning Indian team were in Ahmedabad as they attended the 2nd One Day International between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 09. The Yash Bhull led side were the fifth Indian outfit to lift the Under19 WC.

