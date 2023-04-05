Jos Buttler took a stunning catch to end what was a brilliant knock from Prabhsimran Singh during the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023. The right-hander, who opened the innings for Punjab Kings, was taking apart the Rajasthan Royals attack and had got to 60 runs off just 34 deliveries. But a short ball from Jason Holder saw Prabhsimnran top-edge and Buttler came running to end up taking a beautiful catch to end the innings. Bhanuka Rajapaksa Retires Hurt After Being Struck on Arm During RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Jos Buttler's Catch Here

What. A. Take 💪@josbuttler puts in a magnificent dive to dismiss the well set Prabhsimran for 60!@rajasthanroyals with their first wicket.#TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/apJpCQmqjf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)