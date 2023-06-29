Veteran Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams continues his terrific run in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers as he scores another century against Oman in the Super Six stage. In the 5 matches played till now, he is yet to register a score under 50 and has 4 scores over 90. He is playing a big role for Zimbabwe to create a distance between themselves and the other teams.

Sean Williams Scores His Third Century of ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Hundred in first match. Nineties in second match. Hundred in fourth match. Hundred in fifth match. Sean Williams is just phenomenal in this World Cup qualifiers for Zimbabwe. He is in dream form. Today he scored 100* runs from 81 balls in Super 6s. TAKE A BOW, SEAN WILLIAMS. pic.twitter.com/TspRKwiQj1 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) June 29, 2023

