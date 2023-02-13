Big hitting Indian domestic cricketer Kiran Navgire sold to UP Warriorz for INR 30 Lakh which was also her base price. UPW has shown great intent to cover all their bases and with the buy of Kiran, they have locked their lower order power hitting base as well.

Kiran Navgire Sold to UPW

Kiran Navgire is up next and she is SOLD to @UPWarriorz for INR 30 Lakh #WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

