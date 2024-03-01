After a win in their previous match, UP Warriorz takes on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. UP Warriorz has made a change as Chamari Athapaththu comes in place of Tahlia McGrath. Gujarat Giants have also made two changes in their playing XI with Lea Tahuhu making way for Laura Wolvaardt and Mannat Kashyap replacing Veda Krishnamurthy. WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals’s Marizanne Kapp Credits ‘Amazing Team Effort’ for Win Over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

UPW-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)