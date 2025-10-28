A wicketkeeper-batter known for producing quick centuries, Urvil Patel slammed a 96-ball hundred in the ongoing Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match underway at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing 327 to win, Gujarat's Patel showcased his white-ball talents in red-ball, and raced to his second First-Class hundred, which came off merely 96 balls, laced with 16 fours after coming out to bat at number three. Unfortunately, Patel's innings came to an end on 101 off 100, having retired hurt after scoring his second First-Class hundred. Prithvi Shaw Double Century Video Highlights: Watch Indian Batter Slam Third-Fastest 200 In Ranji Trophy History During Maharashtra vs Chandigarh Match.

Urvil Patel Hits 100 off 96 Balls

